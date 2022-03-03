HS Basketball Scoreboard (Wednesday, March 2)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are tonight’s high school basketball scores from the NSAA Class A Boys District Finals:

Bellevue West 61, Millard South 31

Creighton Preparatory School 57, Lincoln Northeast 45

Elkhorn South 72, Omaha Central 53

Gretna 59, Lincoln Southwest 54

Lincoln Pius X 61, Papillion-LaVista South 46

Millard North 81, Omaha North 55

Omaha Westside 90, Lincoln East 61

