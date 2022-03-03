Huskers Tip Off Thursday at Big Ten Tournament

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The No. 6 seed Nebraska women’s basketball team will tip-off postseason tournament play by taking on No. 14 Illinois in the second round of the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Thursday.

The Huskers (22-7, 11-7 Big Ten) will face the Fighting Illini (6-19, 1-13). Tip time for Nebraska’s game Thursday will be approximately 7:30 p.m., or 25 minutes after the completion of the first game of Session 3 between No. 7 Northwestern and No. 10 Minnesota, which begins at 5:30 p.m. (CT). All games from the first round through the semifinals will be televised live by the Big Ten Network, with Sloane Martin and Christy Winters Scott on the call in the evening session games. Meghan McKeown will provide sideline coverage for the first 12 games of the tournament, before coverage switches to ESPN2 for the Big Ten Championship Game on Sunday at 4 p.m. Matt Coatney and Jeff Griesch will call the action on the Huskers Radio Network (B107.3 FM/1400 AM in Lincoln, along with 590 AM in Omaha), the Huskers App and Huskers.com.

Nebraska heads to Indianapolis with momentum, winning five of its last six games to close the regular season, including a 73-59 victory over Northwestern at Pinnacle Bank Arena (Feb. 27). The Huskers went 9-3 from Jan. 27 to Feb. 27 after resuming competition following a COVID pause (Jan. 17-26) with losses at Big Ten co-champion Ohio State, at top-25 Maryland and at Penn State, in a game the Huskers led by 13 with less than eight minutes left.

Big Ten Freshman of the Year Alexis Markowski headlined Nebraska’s postseason hardware haul on Tuesday. The only unanimous Big Ten All-Freshman Team selection by the coaches, Markowski was a second-team All-Big Ten choice after leading the Huskers in scoring (15.6 ppg) and rebounding (8.6 rpg) in conference play. Jaz Shelley, who is the only Big Ten player to rank among the top 20 in the league in all five major statistical categories, added second-team All-Big Ten honors, while Sam Haiby and Isabelle Bourne were both named honorable-mention All-Big Ten.

