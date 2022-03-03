Advertisement

Huskers Tip Off Thursday at Big Ten Tournament

10/11 NOW at 6
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The No. 6 seed Nebraska women’s basketball team will tip-off postseason tournament play by taking on No. 14 Illinois in the second round of the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Thursday.

The Huskers (22-7, 11-7 Big Ten) will face the Fighting Illini (6-19, 1-13). Tip time for Nebraska’s game Thursday will be approximately 7:30 p.m., or 25 minutes after the completion of the first game of Session 3 between No. 7 Northwestern and No. 10 Minnesota, which begins at 5:30 p.m. (CT). All games from the first round through the semifinals will be televised live by the Big Ten Network, with Sloane Martin and Christy Winters Scott on the call in the evening session games. Meghan McKeown will provide sideline coverage for the first 12 games of the tournament, before coverage switches to ESPN2 for the Big Ten Championship Game on Sunday at 4 p.m. Matt Coatney and Jeff Griesch will call the action on the Huskers Radio Network (B107.3 FM/1400 AM in Lincoln, along with 590 AM in Omaha), the Huskers App and Huskers.com.

Nebraska heads to Indianapolis with momentum, winning five of its last six games to close the regular season, including a 73-59 victory over Northwestern at Pinnacle Bank Arena (Feb. 27). The Huskers went 9-3 from Jan. 27 to Feb. 27 after resuming competition following a COVID pause (Jan. 17-26) with losses at Big Ten co-champion Ohio State, at top-25 Maryland and at Penn State, in a game the Huskers led by 13 with less than eight minutes left.

Big Ten Freshman of the Year Alexis Markowski headlined Nebraska’s postseason hardware haul on Tuesday. The only unanimous Big Ten All-Freshman Team selection by the coaches, Markowski was a second-team All-Big Ten choice after leading the Huskers in scoring (15.6 ppg) and rebounding (8.6 rpg) in conference play. Jaz Shelley, who is the only Big Ten player to rank among the top 20 in the league in all five major statistical categories, added second-team All-Big Ten honors, while Sam Haiby and Isabelle Bourne were both named honorable-mention All-Big Ten.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly motorcycle crash near 70th Street and Old Cheney Road Tuesday evening.
Lincoln Police identify motorcyclist killed while riding with friends
If you filed your 2021 taxes and are wondering where your refund is, you’re not alone.
Where’s my tax refund?
Authorities and paramedics at the 48th & Fremont Casey's, after a clerk was assaulted during an...
UPDATE: LPD investigating three armed robberies they say are connected
The intersection of Highways 41 and 43 in Gage County are closed due to a crash involving a semi.
Crash involving semi closes Highway 41 in Gage County
Phone Scam
LSO: Raymond man loses $38,000 in phone scam

Latest News

Catering business in Lincoln helping those in Ukraine.
Lincoln’s Doorstep Diner raising money for Ukraine
High School Boys District Finals March 2nd
High School Boys District Finals March 2nd
New report dives into walkaways at Community Corrections facilities
New report dives into walkaways at Nebraska Corrections facilities
With tax projections up $775M, Gov. Ricketts pushing legislative priorities
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers