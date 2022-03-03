Lincoln’s Doorstep Diner raising money for Ukraine

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Doorstep Diner Catering is cooking up traditional family-style Ukrainian meals to help those in need. Proceeds from sales will go toward relief efforts in Ukraine.

They’re partnering with a Nebraska Wesleyan professor from Ukraine and has close connections to find a deserving organization. People can place orders in advance and pick them up on Tuesdays at either of their Lincoln locations. The head chef at Doorstep Diner came up with the idea.

“Chef Nester sent a text and said I have an idea, and I thought what a fantastic thing that we can do in the Lincoln community,” said Laurie Fraser, CEO of Doorstep Diner.

The idea came from wanting to make a small difference and bring customers a new taste of cuisine.

“Because we are so far away from Ukraine, we watch on the news we see it on the internet, but it’s a long ways away, so what can we do here to make an impact?” said Fraser.

Doorstep Diner has partnered with three other Lincoln businesses: Simple Wellness Massage, Reise Electric, and Cook’s Cafe who will all be matching the donations.

For those who would like to order a meal or donate you can go to Doorstep Diner Catering website.

