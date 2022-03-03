LPD sees increase in mail stolen from mailboxes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is warning residents to be watchful of their mail as investigators are seeing a rise in mail thefts.

LPD said over the past two months, LPD analysts have noticed an increase in reported thefts of mail from mailboxes. According to police, these crimes occur when the red ‘flag’ is raised indicating that mail is inside.

Investigators are urging homeowners and residents to stay vigilant about their mail, especially when mailing or expecting financial items including credit cards, checks or cash.

According to police, from January 2022 to February 28th, 2022 there were 32 reported mail thefts. LPD said the five year average from 2017 to 2021 is eight.

2021: 8

2020: 7

2019: 9

2018: 3

2017: 13

LPD said 80-percent of mailbox thefts happen when the victim had placed mail in the mailbox with the ‘flag’ up. Police said in these cases various outgoing checks were stolen totaling nearly $6,000 in reported losses.

