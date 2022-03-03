Advertisement

Much cooler for Thursday Afternoon

Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cooler
By Brad Anderson
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:17 AM CST|Updated: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved through Nebraska and that means it will be much cooler on Thursday. In fact, 25 to 30 degrees cooler for some us this afternoon. Warmer temperatures return on Friday with more clouds and a gusty southeast wind. Scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible Friday night and Saturday.

Partly sunny and much cooler Thursday with highs in the lower 50s in Lincoln. East-northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Much cooler Thursday.
Much cooler Thursday.(1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly cloudy Thursday night with lows in the lower 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 25 mph.

Cool temperatures Thursday night.
Cool temperatures Thursday night.(1011 Weather)

Mix of clouds and sunshine on Friday, breezy and much warmer. Highs in the mid 70s with a southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Much warmer and breezy on Friday.
Much warmer and breezy on Friday.(1011 Weather)

A few scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm Friday night and mild. Variable clouds on Saturday with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.

Sunday and Monday will be chilly with a small chance for rain and snow. Milder temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Scattered showers for Saturday. Colder temperatures for the second half of the weekend.
Scattered showers for Saturday. Colder temperatures for the second half of the weekend.(1011 Weather)

