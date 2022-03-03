New report dives into walkaways at Nebraska Corrections facilities

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In the first 11 months of 2021, 36 inmates walked away from community corrections facilities in Omaha and Lincoln, and didn’t come back. All but one were set to be released or moved to parole status within a year.

That poses the question: why would inmates take that risk? It’s a question the oversight department is aiming to answer by talking directly to the inmates after they were recaptured.

The Inspector-General of Corrections acts as a watchdog of NDCS. Over the past few months, he and his team has been interviewing inmates who have walked away from these lower security facilities where there are work release programs and supervision is more relaxed.

“Over the last few years the issue of people walking away or leaving community corrections centers has become much more in the public eye,” said Doug Koebernick, the Inspector General.

There isn’t just one reason why inmates walk away and don’t come back. Koebernick said there are common themes. One of those is using drugs or alcohol while outside of the facility.

“They are maybe out in the community and they take some drugs or they drink some alcohol and they go, “Oh do I go back?’ and they panic,” Koebernick said. “Then they make things way worse for themselves by not coming back.”

His 34-page report also outlines concerns by both inmates and staff about a lack of resources to address problems like this. It cites usage of drugs inside facilities, specifically K2, which is synthetic marijuana.

Another problem is inconsistencies in electronic monitoring devices. Of those that walked away in 2021, 21 of 36 inmates were wearing one. Many took them off, but a few devices didn’t even work. Koebernick’s report said specifically at the Lincoln facility, prior to this report, there wasn’t much monitoring of these devices at all.

He did seem encouraged by recent improvements made in the area, but said the State’s system has more features it isn’t utilizing.

“You can say within the computer system where they can or cannot go and you can get alerts if they go towards a school or something like that,” Koebernick said.

The report offers recommendations that include expanding work release housing options outside of just those Lincoln and Omaha facilities. Both are currently operating at well over their design capacity.

It also recommends providing all inmates with appropriate mental health treatment, devoting more staffing resources to electronic monitoring devices, and reviewing the department’s disciplinary records for all inmates.

“It’s operating with almost twice the number of men that are supposed to operate with,” he said. “When you have that happen there’s a lot more activity going around that’s hard to monitor and keep track of.”

NDCS Director Scott Frakes did respond to these recommendations with a mix of rejecting and modifying some operations. The biggest is a review of mental health services that NDCS is doing with a report set to come out in June.

Since November of 2021 NDCS has reported five additional inmates who have walked away from Lincoln and Omaha’s community corrections facilities.

The full report can be found here.

