Advertisement

Vintage Pokémon card sells for $900,000

This near mint condition vintage gaming card was sold for $900,000.
This near mint condition vintage gaming card was sold for $900,000.(Source: Courtesy of Goldin/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Trading Pokémon cards is one thing.

Shelling out hundreds of thousands of dollars? That’s on a whole other level.

A near-mint condition vintage gaming card was sold for $900,000.

The Pocket Monsters Japanese promo “Illustrator” holographic Pikachu card was created in 1998 and was only released in Japan.

There were more than 30 other offers, but an unknown bidder won out in the end, shattering the former record and making it the highest-priced Pokémon card ever sold.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

264th & Blondo, Douglas County
One dead after SUV crashes into grain truck in Waterloo
Suspicious Death 5-year-old boy
Woman arrested as Omaha Police investigate ‘suspicious death’ of 5-year-old boy
Ron Blessing, the owner of Blessing Construction died from his injuries following an accident...
Kearney business owner dies following accident at BluePrint Engines
LPD sees increase in mail stolen from mailboxes
Deadly motorcycle crash near 70th Street and Old Cheney Road Tuesday evening.
Lincoln Police identify motorcyclist killed while riding with friends

Latest News

Lincoln teen surprised with colorblind glasses
Lincoln teen surprised with colorblind glasses
Mental Health Awareness for LGBTQ Community
Mental Health Awareness for LGBTQ Community
The Big Ten Conference features 14 schools.
Huskers beat Michigan, advance to Big Ten Tournament Semifinals
Lincoln City Leaders are shining a light on a mental health-related crisis. A nationwide...
Lincoln City Leaders shine light on LGBTQ mental-health crisis
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea