With tax projections up $775M, Gov. Ricketts pushing legislative priorities

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts is calling for action on three legislative priorities after another round of higher than anticipated tax forecasts.

The Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board recently reported it expects another $775 million more dollars through the 2023 fiscal year. That’s on top of the roughly $900 million the Board predicts it’ll have extra through the 2022 fiscal year.

Ricketts said three projects; the Perkins County Canal, replacing the state penitentiary, and income tax relief should all be fully funded.

The Department of Natural Resources said there is no time to waste with the Perkins County Canal project.

The canal would divert water from Colorado to Nebraska, ensuring water access. The State said an agreement signed nearly a century ago between the two states gives Nebraska rights.

The DNR said progress needs to be made as Colorado is moving quickly on water projects of it’s own that could impact Nebraska’s water access.

“For every one less drop in the river flowing down, that’s likely one last drop that’s going to make it to the eastern part of the state,” said Tom Riley, director of the Department of Natural Resources. “It’s important to keep as much water as we can in the system at all times and this project will allow us to do that.”

Ricketts is also pushing for income tax relief with these extra dollars and said it’s important to give money back to the people.

Ricketts and Senator Lou Ann Linehan spoke on the need for tax relief for Nebraskans to not only keep people in the state, but bring others in.

As far as tax rates regionally, Linehan said Nebraska’s are too high, impacting people both young and old.

Linehan’s bill LB939 would cut the state’s highest individual income tax rate from 6.84% to 5.84% over the next five years.

This is the bracket for individuals who make above $33,000 a year, and households that make above $66,000 a year.

“Groceries are up, gas is expensive, homes are outrageous,” Linehan said. “These are not rich people and we need to make sure that we’re doing our part to make sure they stay in Nebraska and can be successful. When we have these kinds of revenues we have no right to keep that money from those families.”

According to Gov. Ricketts, that tax bracket represents about 419,000 Nebraskans.

The last of the critical projects is a new prison to replace the Nebraska State Penitentiary.

Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Director Scott Frakes said the pen is past its lifespan. He said the proposed $270 million project should be funded in this legislative session..

“Now we’re at a place where we need to fund this facility and there’s two primary issues,” Frakes said. “One is we saw that just in the one-year delay, about a 10% inflationary cost increase from what was originally estimated. So, now we’re at $270 million to do the project and the longer we wait the greater the problem becomes. It’s never good to be trying to solve a prison problem in the middle of a crisis.”

The head of the appropriations committee said if lawmakers decide to build a new prison, it would have to be decided after an agreement on a prison reform bill.

The Perkins County Canal project (LB 1015), which is estimated to cost more than $500 million, has been advanced out of committee and moved to General File.

The income tax bill (LB 939), which is estimated to cost $1.382 billion through fiscal year 2027, advanced out of General File and has been placed on Select File.

