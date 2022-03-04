Advertisement

Husker wrestlers set for 2022 Big Ten Championships

(KOLN)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska wrestling team begins its preseason push this weekend as it stays home for the 2022 Big Ten Championships. The two-day event kicks off on Saturday, March 5 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb.

Session I starts at 10 a.m. (CT) on Saturday. Session II semifinal and consolation matches begin at 5:30 p.m. (CT).

Wrestling continues Sunday 11 a.m. (CT) with consolation rounds. Championship coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. (CT).

The Huskers (6-5, 3-5 Big Ten) have six wrestlers seeded fifth or higher in their conference championship lineup, led by top-seeded Eric Schultz at 197 pounds. Both Ridge Lovett (149) and Mikey Labriola (174) are three-seeds in their weight classes, while All-Americans Chad Red Jr. (141) and Taylor Venz (184) are seeded fourth. Peyton Robb received a five-seed at 157 pounds.

The Huskers’ Big Ten Championship lineup features three grapplers set to make their first career appearance at the event, including Jeremiah Reno (125), Dominick Serrano (133) and Bubba Wilson (165).

Live stats and brackets will be available on trackwrestling.com. Updates will also be posted to the Nebraska Wrestling Twitter (@HuskerWrestling) throughout the weekend.

