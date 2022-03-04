Larsen wraps up record-setting coaching career at Crete

CRETE, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska’s winningest high school girls basketball coach has left the court

During the past four seasons at Crete High School, John Larsen capped an already legendary career with another state championship and that illustrious win total. But, at age 72, he’s hanging up his whistle to spend more time with his children and grandchildren.

Officials at Crete Public Schools — and the community as a whole — are glad he came their way.

“Crete Public Schools has been blessed and honored to have Coach Larsen coach our girls team the past four seasons,” said Matt Martin, director of activities at Crete High School. “I know I speak for the Crete community in thanking Coach for letting us all be a part of his legendary career. He has given us some very special memories to cherish forever, and we are honored to have him be a part of Cardinal Nation.

“We wish Coach and his wife, Jorena, the very best in retirement and in spending time with their family,” Martin said.

During his storied career, Larsen won 638 games, more than any other high school girls basketball coach in Nebraska history. But he wasn’t thinking of setting a record when he came to Crete four years ago.

After 29 consecutive winning seasons at Lincoln Southeast, the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame member had been out of coaching for seven years. He was a little apprehensive about getting back in the game and actually said no the first couple of times he was approached about the Crete job.

“I’m happy they were persistent,” Larsen said. “The kids were fantastic and made the transition really smooth.”

He made a two-year commitment to coach the Crete girls in 2018, and in 2020, took the Lady Cardinals all the way to the Class B state championship. Larsen certainly knew the way. He led Lincoln Southeast to nine state championships in Class A while coach there.

The record-breaking moment came on Feb. 12, 2021, when Crete defeated Aurora 38-26, representing Larsen’s 627th coaching victory.

Larsen’s winning ways also included 32 years as assistant football coach at Lincoln Southeast, when the Knights made eight state championship runs; and four years as head coach, with back-to-back 8-1 regular seasons.

He also served as assistant football coach at Nebraska Wesleyan for four years.

Larsen and his wife will continue to own and operate the Press Box Sports Bar and Grille in Lincoln.

Martin said Crete Public Schools will conduct an open search for candidates for the high school girls basketball coach position.

