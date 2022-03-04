Advertisement

One arrested after early morning pursuit in Douglas County

(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (KOLN) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from Omaha Police Department, have arrested one person following a pursuit in Douglas County.

Friday at approximately 1:40 a.m., a trooper attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle for driving in excess of 100 MPH on Interstate 80 in Omaha, near the L Street interchange. The vehicle failed to yield and fled the traffic stop. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The suspect vehicle continued eastbound on I-80 for several miles. When the vehicle exited and began traveling in a residential area, the trooper discontinued the pursuit out of concern for public safety. The Omaha Police Department’s ABLE-1 located the vehicle and then directed patrol units on the ground to its location near 42nd and D streets.

The driver, Nicholas Salcedo, 26, of Omaha, NE, was taken into custody without further incident. He was lodged at Douglas County Corrections for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, driving under suspension, driving under the influence of alcohol - .15+, and other traffic violations.

