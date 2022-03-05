Breezy and colder on Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A strong area of low pressure will continue to move northeast away from Nebraska Saturday night leaving in its wake colder temperatures and blustery conditions. Snow over northern and northeastern Nebraska will end around midnight. Sunday will be mostly to partly sunny with cold morning temperatures and chilly afternoon temperatures. There is another system that will move out of the southwestern U.S. and bring and chance for some rain and snow late Sunday afternoon and Sunday night in southern Nebraska. No significant snow is expected at this time.

Decreasing clouds tonight and much colder in the Lincoln area. Lows in the mid 20s with a Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph and gusts to around 35 mph. The wind should die down by early Sunday morning.

Colder temperatures expected Saturday night and early Sunday morning. (1011 Weather)

Mostly to partly sunny and cool on Sunday. Highs in the lower 40s with a North wind 10 to 20 mph with occasional gusts up to 30 mph.

Chilly temperatures will continue on Sunday. (1011 Weather)

A chance for some rain showers and then snow showers Sunday night into early Monday morning. Any accumulation in the Lincoln will be less than an inch. Chilly temperatures continue on Monday. Milder temperatures for Tuesday, but turning colder on Wednesday. A chance of snow and much colder on Thursday.

Below average temperatures expected for most of the next 7 days. (1011 Weather)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.