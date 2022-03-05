Advertisement

First Plymouth Church pays off medical debt for Lincoln community

First Plymouth Church in Lincoln is pooling its resources to buy medical debt. In other words, paying off overdue medical bills.
By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 6:41 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -For many, paying medical bills can be a daunting and overwhelming task, especially when a pandemic means uncertainty in all areas. To help ease the stress, a Lincoln church is using its collection money to pay off these debts for those who live in the neighborhood they serve.

First Plymouth Church in Lincoln is pooling its resources to buy medical debt. In other words, paying off overdue medical bills.

In this case, they’re starting with those in the near south neighborhood.

“Folks trying to pay $100 or $50 each month and we thought, you know what, lets buy up that debt and forgive it, take away that burden,” said Dr. Jim Keck, First Plymouth Church.

For the next year, collections made at the First Plymouth Church will not be going towards the church, but paying off medical debts.

“A lot of these folks under insured, uninsured people these people have had situations in the last year, two years with COVID those have mounted the amount of medical debt,” said Juan Huertas, First Plymouth Church.

The church said much of the debt in central Lincoln is held by one agency, it then buys a person’s debt at a bit of a discount and frees them of the obligation. For them, it was important to start in the neighborhood.

“We’ve been here in the near south neighborhood for over 100 years,” said Huertas. “We’re right here and we said we want to help our neighbors to the best of our ability”

So far they’ve already helped a few people, most recently paying off a single mother’s $150 month payments.

“What’s most exciting is that were already receiving phone calls from people that get this letter and say your bills are payed, and yesterday one gal was crying on the phone and just so moved that the church was reaching out,” said Dr. Keck.

The duo said right now seemed like the time to start, as the pandemic toll continues, especially in the lower-income households.

“We also hope this will show there’s an injustice in our medical system that people that are the most poor tend to have the most medical debt, that’s not right,” said Dr. Keck.

They’re using money collected at typical donation times during church services, but you’re also able to text in money to the church to help the cause.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marlon Miranda Jr. (Courtesy Douglas County Corrections)
Lincoln man gets life in prison for killing wife’s boyfriend
The Big Ten Conference features 14 schools.
Huskers beat Michigan, advance to Big Ten Tournament Semifinals
Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office reports missing 19-year-old
Myron Lee Brandon
Iowa man sentenced for 2003 abduction, assault of teens

Latest News

Fans line up for alcoholic drinks at Big Ten Wrestling Championship
Fans line up to buy alcohol at Big Ten Wrestling Championship
North 84th Street between Holdrege Street and Leighton Avenue will be closed from 8 p.m....
Portion of North 84th Street to Close Overnight March 6
Federal court sentences Omaha man for using 3D printer to make machine guns
Merrick County Sheriff’s Office was called to a one vehicle rollover at Lone Tree Rd. and 15th...
Minors involved in vehicle rollover in Central City
Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is the host site for the 2022 Big Ten Women's Basketball...
Huskers can’t slow Clark, Iowa in Big Ten Tournament Semifinals