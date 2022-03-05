Advertisement

Huskers beat Michigan, advance to Big Ten Tournament Semifinals

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:05 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska women’s basketball team advanced to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals with a dramatic 76-73 win over 3rd-seeded Michigan on Friday night. Sam Haiby made the go-ahead field goal with 1:30 remaining in the game. Michigan had a pair of costly turnovers in the final minute.

Haiby finished with 16 points, along with freshman guard Allison Weidner. Jaz Shelley and Annika Stewart had 12 points apiece for the Huskers, who improve to 24-7. Nebraska was clutch at the free throw line late in the game. The Huskers made 18-of-22, including a pair by Weidner :04 left.

Nebraska will play 2nd-seeded Iowa on Saturday. The Huskers lost to the Hawkeyes twice during the regular season.

