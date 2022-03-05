Advertisement

Iowa man sentenced for 2003 abduction, assault of teens

Myron Lee Brandon
Myron Lee Brandon(U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has been sentenced to more than 33 years in federal prison for kidnapping and sexual assaulting two Omaha, Nebraska, teenagers nearly 20 years ago.

Federal prosecutors in Iowa say 43-year-old Myron Lee Brandon, of Pacific Junction, was sentenced Wednesday to 405 months in prison after being found guilty in October of two counts of kidnapping and two counts of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Prosecutors say Brandon met the then-14- and 15-year-old girls in downtown Omaha in 2003. He then drove them to a rural road outside Pacific Junction, where he held them at knifepoint, bound them with rope, sexually assaulted them and burned them with a cigarette before they escaped.

