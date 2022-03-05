Kinney powers Huskers past Shockers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Kaylin Kinney homered twice and drove in six runs to power the Nebraska softball team to a 12-4 six-inning victory over Wichita State in the first of two games Friday for the Huskers at Bowlin Stadium.

Kinney produced the second multi-homer game of her career and her six RBIs were a career high. She capped Nebraska’s seven-run second inning with her first career grand slam. While Kinney’s blast capped the seven-run second inning, Billie Andrews got it started with a three-run shot. It was Andrews’ third consecutive game with a home run and her ninth home run in the season’s first 15 games. Andrews finished 2-for-3 with a walk and Caitlynn Neal added two RBIs for Nebraska (10-5), which picked up its 10th win of the season.

Courtney Wallace (6-2) earned the win, tossing a complete game and allowing four runs in 6.0 innings.

Alison Cooper (2-1) took the loss for Wichita State, which fell to 10-6 on the season after losing to the Huskers for the second straight day. Cooper allowed seven runs in just 1.2 innings, but only two of the seven runs she allowed were earned.

Wichita State led briefly, grabbing a 1-0 lead in the top of the second. Wallace quickly retired the first two batters but a two-out single was followed by an RBI double to plate the game’s first run.

Nebraska answered back in a big way in the bottom of the second, scoring seven times. Peyton Glatter reached on a one-out error to start the rally and Ava Bredwell walked. Billie Andrews then blasted a 1-2 pitch over the scoreboard in left field for a three-run homer that put the Huskers on top 3-1.

Cam Ybarra followed the walk with a single before a fielder’s choice erased Ybarra and marked the second out of the inning. But the Huskers were not done as Felder and Squier drew back-to-back walks to load the bases before Kinney lined her grand slam to right field, putting the Huskers in front 7-1.

Wichita State got a run back with another two-out, RBI double in the top of the third inning, cutting the Husker lead to 7-2.

The Huskers were held off the scoreboard in the third before Kinney struck again in the bottom of the fourth. Gray began the frame with a walk and Felder followed with a single. Wichita State then turned its third double play of the game before Kinney launched a two-run homer to deep left center field, giving Nebraska a 9-2 advantage.

The Shockers cut into the deficit with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth. A one-out double was followed by an RBI triple and a Husker error that cut the lead to 9-4.

Nebraska wrapped up the run-rule victory with three runs in the bottom of the sixth. Felder got things started with a double for her second hit of the day. Squier followed with her second walk and Kinney walked to load the bases. Neal, who came on as a defensive replacement, then stepped up to the plate for the first time and lined a single into center field on the first pitch she saw. Her single scored a pair and an error on the Shocker center fielder allowed the game-ending run to score.

