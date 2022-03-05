Advertisement

Lincoln man gets life in prison for killing wife’s boyfriend

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 12:41 PM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man has been sentenced to life in prison for the shooting death of his estranged wife’s new boyfriend in downtown Omaha.

The Omaha World-Herald reports 28-year-old Marlon Miranda Jr. was sentenced Thursday to life, plus another 45 to 50 years for a firearms conviction in the June 2020 death of Jose Santos Parra Juarez. A jury convicted Miranda in December of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Police have said Miranda confronted his estranged wife and Juarez at a restaurant during a friend’s birthday party and shot Juarez several times at point-blank range in a jealous rage. Miranda was then shot by an off-duty Bellevue police officer as Miranda attacked his wife.

