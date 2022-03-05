Advertisement

Mastercard, Visa suspend operations in Russia after invasion

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy responds to allegations he has fled Ukraine, saying he is still in Kyiv. (INSTAGRAM/VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Mastercard and Visa are suspending their operations in Russia, the companies said Saturday, in the latest blow to the country’s financial system after its invasion of Ukraine.

Mastercard said cards issued by Russian banks will no longer be supported by its network and any Mastercard issued outside the country will not work at Russian stores or ATMs.

“We don’t take this decision lightly,” Mastercard said in a statement, adding that it made the move after discussions with customers, partners and governments.

Visa said it’s working with clients and partners in Russia to cease all Visa transactions over the coming days.

“We are compelled to act following Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and the unacceptable events that we have witnessed,” Visa Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Al Kelly said in a statement.

The twin suspensions were announced within 16 minutes of each other, and they followed a private video call earlier in the day between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine and U.S. lawmakers. During that conversation, Zelenskyy “asked us to turn off MasterCard and Visa for Russia,” Rep. Brad Sherman, a Democrat from California, tweeted. “I agree,” he added, before Mastercard and Visa made their announcements.

Earlier in the week, Visa and Mastercard had announced more limited moves to block financial institutions from the networks that serve as arteries for the payments system. Russian people have already been hit hard by heavy sanctions and financial penalties imposed by the U.S. government and others.

Since the invasion of Ukraine, the value of the Russian currency, the ruble, has plunged by more than a third to a record low. That’s pushing up inflation for Russian households, and all the fear has helped cause long lines at ATMs.

Many other companies around the world have also made moves to increase the financial pressure on Russia and its people because of its attack on Ukraine. Some are selling their stakes in Russian companies, such as energy giant BP, while others like Harley-Davidson halted product shipments to the country.

“This war and the ongoing threat to peace and stability demand we respond in line with our values,” Visa’s Kelly said.

The moves by Mastercard and Visa could make real differences to their bottom lines. Russia accounted for 4% of all of Visa’s net revenue in its last fiscal year, including money made from domestic and cross-border activities. Ukraine accounted for about 1%, Visa said in a filing with U.S. securities regulators this week.

Mastercard said in its own filing that about 4% of its net revenues during 2021 came from business conducted within, into and out of Russia. Another roughly 2% was related to Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marlon Miranda Jr. (Courtesy Douglas County Corrections)
Lincoln man gets life in prison for killing wife’s boyfriend
The Big Ten Conference features 14 schools.
Huskers beat Michigan, advance to Big Ten Tournament Semifinals
Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office reports missing 19-year-old
Myron Lee Brandon
Iowa man sentenced for 2003 abduction, assault of teens
First Plymouth Church in Lincoln is pooling its resources to buy medical debt. In other words,...
First Plymouth Church pays off medical debt for Lincoln community

Latest News

Fans line up for alcoholic drinks at Big Ten Wrestling Championship
Fans line up to buy alcohol at Big Ten Wrestling Championship
An elderly lady is assisted while crossing the Irpin river, under a bridge that was destroyed...
Russian attacks halt plans to evacuate Ukrainian civilians
North 84th Street between Holdrege Street and Leighton Avenue will be closed from 8 p.m....
Portion of North 84th Street to Close Overnight March 6
The Atlanta Braves pose with the the Commissioner's Trophy during a celebration at Truist Park,...
MLB, players resume talks, 5 days after openers canceled
Federal court sentences Omaha man for using 3D printer to make machine guns