Midwest Convoy for freedom makes pit stop in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Midwest Convoy in part with the American Freedom Convoy made a stop in Grand Island Friday afternoon. The semi-trucks are traveling across the nation to rally for mandate freedom and are collecting essential supplies as they make their way through the states.

The convoy is on route to Washington D.C. where they planned to peacefully protest COVID-19 mandates.

The group stopped in North Platte before their visit to Grand Island as they make their way to the coast.

“I’m doing this to make awareness,” said Steve Hensley, convoy participant from Idaho. “There’s a lot going on in the world right now and it’s just being a part of an awareness. It is working.”

Convoy organizers told Local4 news that they’ve filled up several semi-trucks full of donations along their journey and have had to hold some trucks back to facilitate the support.

