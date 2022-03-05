Advertisement

More than 1,000 homes evacuated as wildfire spreads in the Florida Panhandle

More than 1,000 homes are affected by the evacuation orders and the Florida Department of...
More than 1,000 homes are affected by the evacuation orders and the Florida Department of Emergency Management reported eight homes were engulfed by the fire.(WJHG)
By Dani Travis, Ramsey Romero and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/Gray News) - Residents have been asked to leave their homes due to a wildfire in the Florida Panhandle.

At about 11:30 a.m. Friday, firefighters responded to a fire they believe was started as someone burned outdoor trash in the area. Initial reports said the fire was between 30 and 40 acres in an area of Bay County, Florida.

The Bay County Emergency Services reported the wildfire now spans more than 1,400 acres and continues to grow, according to WJHG. The Florida Forest Service reported about 30% of the fire has been contained.

An evacuation order is in effect and residents are not allowed to go back to their homes.

More than 1,000 homes are affected by the evacuation orders and the Florida Department of Emergency Management reported eight homes were engulfed by the fire.

No injuries or fatalities have been reported at this time.

There is currently no timeline of when residents will be able to return home, according to Florida Fire Service.

Governor Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency for Bay County, and a local state of emergency has been declared.

A county-wide burn ban is also in effect.

More than 200 firefighters from various areas of the Panhandle are working this fire. The Florida Fire Service said they would be using planes and helicopters on Saturday to help combat the flames.

High winds and low humidity are contributing to the spread of the fire.

Wildfires can move fast, especially with the area experiencing dry conditions in the past week. Debris from Hurricane Michael that is still in the area can also cause additional issues.

Copyright 2022 WJHG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marlon Miranda Jr. (Courtesy Douglas County Corrections)
Lincoln man gets life in prison for killing wife’s boyfriend
The Big Ten Conference features 14 schools.
Huskers beat Michigan, advance to Big Ten Tournament Semifinals
Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office reports missing 19-year-old
Myron Lee Brandon
Iowa man sentenced for 2003 abduction, assault of teens
First Plymouth Church in Lincoln is pooling its resources to buy medical debt. In other words,...
First Plymouth Church pays off medical debt for Lincoln community

Latest News

Fans line up for alcoholic drinks at Big Ten Wrestling Championship
Fans line up to buy alcohol at Big Ten Wrestling Championship
An elderly lady is assisted while crossing the Irpin river, under a bridge that was destroyed...
Russian attacks halt plans to evacuate Ukrainian civilians
North 84th Street between Holdrege Street and Leighton Avenue will be closed from 8 p.m....
Portion of North 84th Street to Close Overnight March 6
The Atlanta Braves pose with the the Commissioner's Trophy during a celebration at Truist Park,...
MLB, players resume talks, 5 days after openers canceled
Federal court sentences Omaha man for using 3D printer to make machine guns