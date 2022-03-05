Precipitation Possible This Weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Much needed precipitation will be possible this weekend. Part of Nebraska will be dealing with snow while another part has a good chance of rain and maybe some severe thunderstorms. Below average temperatures return to the forecast for much of next week.

A surface low pressure system, cold front, warm front and upper level trough will move through the area Saturday. Much of Eastern Nebraska has a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. A few isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out, especially in far Eastern Nebraska. With the temperature falling behind the cold front, there is a slight chance of flurries or light snow showers in Southeast Nebraska before the chance of precipitation ends Saturday evening. In Northeast Nebraska, there will be a chance of rain in the morning becoming a chance of snow in the afternoon and evening. In North Central and Western Nebraska, there is a chance of wintry mix and snow in the morning becoming a chance of snow in the afternoon and evening. It is this area that has the best chance of seeing up to a tenth of an inch of ice in addition to snowfall accumulation. In South Central Nebraska, a chance of rain in the morning becomes a chance of wintry mix and snow in the afternoon. The panhandle will have a chance of snow Saturday morning and into the afternoon. There will be a wide range of high temperatures thanks to the cold front moving through the area. It is going to be windy with winds becoming north and northwest behind the cold front at 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. For those areas with snow and wintry mix, be aware of reduced visibility and slick conditions.

Storm Prediction Center outlook for severe weather Saturday (as of very early Saturday morning) (KOLN)

Severe weather risk category definitions (KOLN)

Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning in effect for parts of Nebraska Saturday. (KOLN)

Friday Night to Saturday Night Snowfall Potential (KOLN)

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Below average temperatures are in the forecast for Sunday with north winds at 10 to 20 mph. There is a chance of snow late Sunday afternoon and evening in Western Nebraska and the panhandle. In Southeastern Nebraska, there is a chance of rain and snow becoming snow late Sunday afternoon and evening. Any snow with this disturbance moving through the area should come to an end Monday morning. Light snowfall accumulation is possible.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Tuesday and Wednesday look to be milder and dry. Another cold front should move through the area late Wednesday into early Thursday leading to much colder temperatures Thursday and Friday. There is a chance of snow Thursday. It is too early to discuss potential snowfall totals with this round of precipitation so stay tuned to the forecast in the days ahead.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

