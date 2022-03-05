Advertisement

Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office reports missing 19-year-old

(PHOTO: Sarpy County Sheriff's Office)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:24 PM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with finding a missing 19-year-old.

Christopher McDermott was last seen Saturday at his Gretna apartment.

Investigators say he left and was traveling to Central City, Nebraska. McDermott was last seen driving a red 2003 Pontiac Sunfire with a Nebraska plate WVR392.

The car’s driver’s side headlight is missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office at 402-593-4111.

Below is the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office press release

