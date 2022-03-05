Schanaman tosses complete-game three-hit shutout

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Shay Schanaman pitched a complete-game three-hit shutout, as the Huskers picked up a 6-0 win against Northwestern State on Saturday afternoon in Arlington, Texas.

Schanaman’s performance is the first nine-inning complete-game shutout by a Nebraska pitcher since Jake Meyers vs. Western Carolina on March 12, 2017.

The Huskers (3-7) scored six runs on eight hits and an error, while the Demons posted three hits and two errors.

Schanaman struck out a season-high eight batters, had one walk and only allowed two NSU baserunners to reach second base while facing 31 batters in the complete-game performance.

Leighton Banjoff led the Huskers at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two runs. Six different Huskers recorded one hit, while Luke Jessen, Jack Steil, Core Jackson and Garrett Anglim tallied an RBI each.

The Huskers began the scoring in the second after Anglim’s RBI single plated Banjoff to give the Big Red a 1-0 lead after two innings.

Nebraska tacked on three runs on two hits and a pair of NSU errors to expand its lead to 4-0 in the fifth. Efry Cervantes singled up the middle and Brice Matthews reached on a throwing error to put runners on first and third with no outs. Jessen singled home Matthews, while Cervantes also scored on the play after an errant relay throw in from left field. Jessen later touched home on a wild pitch to cap the three-run fifth inning.

Banjoff opened the sixth with a walk and reached third on Steil’s single, while coming home on Jackson’s sacrifice fly to left to make it a five-run game. The Huskers scored their final run of the game in the eighth when Griffin Everitt touched home on a sacrifice fly by Steil.

Nebraska plays its final game of the weekend against UT Arlington today at 2:45 p.m.

