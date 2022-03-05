Stars surge in third period to take down Waterloo

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln tars hosted the Waterloo Black Hawks at home on Friday. A late third period push put Lincoln on top 8-4.

The Stars trailed early in the first period 2-1 with multiple chances to even the game up but couldn’t find the back of the net. It wasn’t until late in the second period when Aidan Thompson evened things up at two.

The Stars went on to score six goals in the third to take down the Black Hawks.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.