Advertisement

Stars surge in third period to take down Waterloo

By Eddie Messel
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln tars hosted the Waterloo Black Hawks at home on Friday. A late third period push put Lincoln on top 8-4.

The Stars trailed early in the first period 2-1 with multiple chances to even the game up but couldn’t find the back of the net. It wasn’t until late in the second period when Aidan Thompson evened things up at two.

The Stars went on to score six goals in the third to take down the Black Hawks.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marlon Miranda Jr. (Courtesy Douglas County Corrections)
Lincoln man gets life in prison for killing wife’s boyfriend
The Big Ten Conference features 14 schools.
Huskers beat Michigan, advance to Big Ten Tournament Semifinals
Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office reports missing 19-year-old
Myron Lee Brandon
Iowa man sentenced for 2003 abduction, assault of teens
First Plymouth Church in Lincoln is pooling its resources to buy medical debt. In other words,...
First Plymouth Church pays off medical debt for Lincoln community

Latest News

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is the host site for the 2022 Big Ten Women's Basketball...
Huskers can’t slow Clark, Iowa in Big Ten Tournament Semifinals
Nebraska women's basketball falls B1G semifinal
Nebraska women's basketball falls B1G semifinal
B1G Wrestling Championships
B1G Recap: Huskers In sixth after day one
B1G Wrestling Semifinals
B1G Wrestling Semifinals
B1G wrestling championships session one
B1G wrestling championships session one