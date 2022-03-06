Fans line up to buy alcohol at Big Ten Wrestling Championship

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There were thousands of Big Ten fans from across the country in Pinnacle Bank Arena this weekend, Saturday, March 5 until Sunday, March 6, for the Big Ten Wrestling Championship. Fans said they are happy to buy their favorite drink while attending the event.

“I mean it’s expensive but it’s worth it,” said one fan.

For the first time, fans lined up inside Pinnacle Bank Arena to buy alcohol at an event hosted by Nebraska Athletics.

The Nebraska Board of Regents signed off on alcohol sales for the event last month.

“We’ve seen a lot of other cities do it, so it is a really good opportunity to have a good time,” said another fan.

Now, Nebraska joins the list of other Big Ten schools who offer alcohol at events.

Fans could buy beer, wine and other mixed drinks while watching the championship.

“It not only gives the fans the ability to drink what they want and have the experience that they desire, but you also get the ability to be able to make more money for the venue,” said a fan.

Before this event, fans were not allowed to buy alcoholic drinks at athletic events put on by Nebraska. They said having a drink is perfect for the weekend long event.

“It’s in a bigger atmosphere here of course because you have fourteen teams competing, so it feels good to be able to have an alcoholic beverage and just sit and relax and watch wrestling all day.”

Day two of the 2022 Big Ten Wrestling Championship starts Sunday, March 6 at 5:30 p.m.

