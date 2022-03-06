Federal court sentences Omaha man for using 3D printer to make machine guns

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska reported sentencing updates on Wednesday and Friday from a convicted felon in possession of a gun to possession of child pornography and more.

U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp’s office in Omaha and United States District Judge John M. Gerrard in Lincoln reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system.

Travis Brown, 33, of Omaha, was sentenced to a little over three years Wednesday for two counts of felon in possession of a firearm. In an investigation by Omaha Police, Brown was found by federal marshals around Oct. 2020 near 16th and Locust Streets. At this time, it’s reported he was wanted on a federal warrant from an incident in May 2020 and was previously convicted on a robbery charge. Officers found a concealed gun in a fannie pack Brown was wearing after the arrest. The May 2020 incident was over a traffic stop where a car didn’t signal a turn by 16th & Corby Streets. According to the release, Brown was in the front passenger seat and was arrested when a records check showed he had two outstanding warrants. Officials say a revolver was found under the passenger seat during a search and Brown told officers in a Mirandized interview that the gun wasn’t his but he hand handled it recently. Discovered through testing, the release states Brown’s fingerprint was on the gun.

Pablo Leyva, 28, of South Sioux City, Nebraska, and Chrystian Townsley, 34, of Sioux City, Iowa were sentenced Friday for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl and for carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. Leyva was sentenced to 20 years and Townsley was sentenced to 15 years. In an investigation with the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Kansas Highway Patrol, the United States Secret Service, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, an officer found about four pounds of meth and 65 fentanyl pills in a car that Leyva and Townsley were in around March 14, 2020, in Liberal, Kansas. The officer pulled them over as they were driving back to Nebraska and according to the release, Leyva and Townsley were transporting the drugs in the car to distribute them. Officials say on the way to Mexico for drug trafficking, Leyva, Townsley, and a woman traveling in Arizona around March 8, 2020, went through Nebraska a bought a rifle. They were pulled over and an Arizona officer seized the rifle and the three continued driving to Mexico. The three made it to the Mexican border and went into the country to engage in drug trafficking as stated in the release and left the car in Mexico and returned to the U.S. by foot. A Nebraska woman picked them up in Arizona and started heading to Nebraska when they got pulled over in Liberal, Kansas.

Larry W. Carter, 48, of Lincoln was sentenced to a little over 15 years Friday for possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine and use of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime. In an investigation with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force, Carter was approached by officers when leaving a store in Sept. 2020. They say he ran and was arrested shortly after. Officer found a gun on Carter during the arrest and began a search in his car. Suspected meth and other suspected controlled substances with empty baggies, a glass pipe with burnt white residue, and a black digital scale were discovered in a bag that was in the backseat of the car according to the release. Lab testing revealed there were 110.86 grams of meth, of which at least 100 grams was actual meth officials say.

Bryan Morse, 61, of Chadron, Nebraska, was sentenced to 13 years Friday for possession of child pornography. In the investigation with the Homeland Security Investigation, they got a tip from Kik of one of their account being involved with sharing child porn. There was another tip of child porn being traded through Skype and according to the release both tips led investigators to Morse. Many electronic devices were taken during a search at his home in Dec. 2019 and they say Morse told officials he used chat rooms to trade child porn. As stated in the release, Morse also told investigators child porn would be found on the devices. Investigators did find many photos and videos during the examination.

Achocho Enita, 28, of Council Bluffs was sentenced to eight years in prison Friday for travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct. In an investigation with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, Enita responded to an ad that offered commercial sex in July 2021 according to the release. An officer posed as a 15-year-old posted the online ad. While traveling from Council Bluffs to Omaha for a meeting Enita was arrested. The release further states that he set up a meeting to pay for sex with a minor through texts. Officials say after his sentence, Enita will be removed to Micronesia.

Riley Griffy, 29, of Omaha was sentenced to almost five years Friday for unlawfully possessing a machine gun. In an investigation with Omaha Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Griffy was arrested in June 2021. They say he sold a 3D printer in April 2021 that would convert a semi-pistol into an automatic weapon. According to the release he used the 3D printer to make the automatic weapon which is considered a machine gun by federal law. It’s reported Griffy made and sold nine machine guns and one silencer. The release further states he continued making machine guns illegally until arrest.

Cynthia Abarca-Barajas, 23, of Omaha was sentenced to almost three years Friday for possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl. In an investigation with the Drug Enforcement Administration, Omaha Field Division, Omaha Police, and Nebraska State Patrol, officials say there was an agreement with officers and a confidential source to buy $1,000 worth of pills from a Mexico-based supplier in March 2021. It’s reported the supplier implied his “girl” would have the pills. It was also implied that the transaction would happen on March 18, 2021. Further in the investigation, there was a surveillance on Abarca-Barajas after receiving her number to get in contact for the transaction. A traffic stop was initiated and she was arrested while on her way to the planned controlled-buy location according to the release. They say Abarca-Barajas confessed she had drugs hidden in a cereal box in her car and lab tests verified around 997 pills at 108.65 grams positive for fentanyl, fentanyl precursor, and over-the-counter painkillers.

Jason Badberg, 38, of Avoca, Iowa was sentenced to two years for bank theft. With the Federal Bureau of Investigation, they say Jason and Clifford stole an ATM machine from the Giltner State Bank in Giltner, Nebraska in Feb. 2021. Officers found a pickup truck around Hordville, Nebraska, and when attempted to get in contact with the truck, it’s reported the men ran. According to the release, police saw the ATM in the bed of the pickup. Clifford was arrested hours later when found by officers and Jason admitted during an interview with the police of being involved with stealing the ATM. Jason was arrested later in April 2021. According to the release, the codefendant Clifford Badberg, Jason’s father, was sentenced to three and a half years.

Javon Kruse, 22, of Lincoln was sentenced to almost two years Friday for being an unlawful user of a controlled substance who was in possession of a firearm. In an investigation with Lincoln Police, officers were trying to get in contact with Kruse in March 2021. Officers say he tried to run but ended up getting arrested. According to the release, Kruse admitted to having a gun and officers found a revolver, marijuana, and meth during a search. It’s reported Kruse admitted the meth was for personal use.

Tyler Welsh, 25, of Omaha was sentenced to five years Monday for distribution and receipt of child pornography. In an investigation with the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, they received a tip in Nov. 2018 of a Dropbox user uploading child porn. There was a search at his home in Aug. 2019 and his electronic devices were taken. According to the release, there were at least 248 pictures and eight videos of child porn on his phone and additional files stored on online storage platforms. Welsh will have to register as a sex offender and pay $3,000 in restitution.

