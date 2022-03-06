Minors involved in vehicle rollover in Central City

CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Merrick County Sheriff’s Office was called to a one vehicle rollover at Lone Tree Rd. and 15th Rd.

A Facebook post from the sheriff’s office said, the preliminary investigation indicated the driver of the Dodge Dakota pickup fled the scene without reporting the incident.

It was then concluded that two 15-year-old juvenile males had operated the pickup without permission and lost control of the vehicle when it rolled over.

The sheriff’s office said both the driver and passenger were not wearing seatbelts and sustained minor injuries.

The driver was issued a citation and the pickup was a complete loss.

