Portion of North 84th Street to Close Overnight March 6

North 84th Street between Holdrege Street and Leighton Avenue will be closed from 8 p.m. Sunday, March 6, until 6 a.m. Monday, March 7, for utility work.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -North 84th Street between Holdrege Street and Leighton Avenue will be closed from 8 p.m. Sunday, March 6, until 6 a.m. Monday, March 7, for utility work. The sidewalk and trail in this area will also be closed during this work. Lincoln Electric System (LES) crews will replace an overhead high-voltage cable which crosses North 84th Street.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during this work. LTU project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on LES, contact Zac Slagle, at 402-416-3367 or zslagle@LES.com. For more information on street closures, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

