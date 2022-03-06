Advertisement

Student charged in Kansas high school shooting that injured 2

Police said a suspect was shot and taken into custody after shooting an administrator and a...
Police said a suspect was shot and taken into custody after shooting an administrator and a school resource officer at Olathe East High School in Olathe, Kansas.(Source: KMBC via CNN)
By Nick Sloan, Abby Dodge and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Olathe, Kan. (KCTV) - An 18-year-old student has been arrested and charged in Friday’s shooting that wounded two people at Olathe East High School.

Jaylon Elmore was charged with attempted capital murder on Saturday, KCTV reports. A probable cause statement said Elmore tried to shoot and kill school resource officer Erik Clark.

Clark was one of two individuals wounded in the shooting. The other was Kaleb Stoppel, a school administrator, but there’s been no official charge announced for that yet, according to court records.

A student opened fire Friday morning at Olathe East High School, injuring the school resource officer and a school administrator, police say.

Clark and Stoppel were released from the hospital Friday and are expected to recover.

Clark has been a school resource officer at Olathe East for seven years. His actions are being credited for saving lives on Friday. He was the first to report the shooting and applied a tourniquet on himself before help arrived.

Elmore was booked into the Johnson County jail just after 11 p.m. on Friday. No first appearance has been announced for him, as he remains hospitalized following the shooting.

A $1 million bond has been listed in Johnson County jail records.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marlon Miranda Jr. (Courtesy Douglas County Corrections)
Lincoln man gets life in prison for killing wife’s boyfriend
The Big Ten Conference features 14 schools.
Huskers beat Michigan, advance to Big Ten Tournament Semifinals
Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office reports missing 19-year-old
Myron Lee Brandon
Iowa man sentenced for 2003 abduction, assault of teens
First Plymouth Church in Lincoln is pooling its resources to buy medical debt. In other words,...
First Plymouth Church pays off medical debt for Lincoln community

Latest News

Fans line up for alcoholic drinks at Big Ten Wrestling Championship
Fans line up to buy alcohol at Big Ten Wrestling Championship
An elderly lady is assisted while crossing the Irpin river, under a bridge that was destroyed...
Russian attacks halt plans to evacuate Ukrainian civilians
North 84th Street between Holdrege Street and Leighton Avenue will be closed from 8 p.m....
Portion of North 84th Street to Close Overnight March 6
The Atlanta Braves pose with the the Commissioner's Trophy during a celebration at Truist Park,...
MLB, players resume talks, 5 days after openers canceled
Federal court sentences Omaha man for using 3D printer to make machine guns