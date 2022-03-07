MONDAY: 2022 NSAA State Basketball scores and highlights

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The NSAA State Basketball Tournament is underway. The six day tournament, with boys and girls championships happening simultaneously runs from March 7-12. Ninety-six teams are in Lincoln this week.

GIRLS FINAL SCORES:

Lincoln Lutheran 33, BRLD 32. Katelynn Oxley scored the go-ahead bucket in the final minute to help the Warriors squeak out a 1-point win in the Class C1 Quarterfinals. Lincoln Lutheran trailed by as many as 9 points and played from behind nearly the entire second half. Oxley scored a game-high 17 points, while Jenna Luebbe added 10 points for the Warriors. Luebbe made a pair of clutch second-half 3-pointers.

Falls City Sacred Heart 46, Wynot 29

Sterling 50, Anselmo-Merna 33. Macy Richardson scored a game-high 29 points to lead the Jets to their first win at the State Tournament since 2019. Sterling blew the game open in the second quarter when the Jets outscored Anselmo-Merna 14-3, including a Richardson 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer.

Gothenburg 45, Broken Bow 43

BOYS FINAL SCORES:

North Platte St. Patrick’s 54, Lourdes Central Catholic 49

Skutt Catholic 62, Blair 36

Platteview 60, Bennington 44

Burwell 65, Elgin, Pope John 58

