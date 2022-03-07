Advertisement

3 teens in critical condition, multiple injured in shooting outside Des Moines High School

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Des Moines police have confirmed that there has been a shooting outside of East High School Monday afternoon.

Police are at the scene and said there are “multiple shooting victims outside of the school.” Three teens are in critical condition, according to police. The shooting happened outside of the school but on school grounds.

Police said they do not believe there is a continued threat to the public. Streets around the school have been shut down.

UPDATE: Suspects have reportedly been detained in the case.

This is breaking news. We will update as we receive more information.

