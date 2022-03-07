Advertisement

Boat carrying Haitian migrants grounds off the Florida Keys

A boat carrying hundreds of migrants runs aground in Florida. (Credit: USCG, U.S. Border Patrol, CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — A wooden boat carrying hundreds of Haitian migrants in a suspected human smuggling operation ran aground in shallow water in the Florida Keys, where 163 people swam ashore and many needed medical attention, federal authorities said.

The boat teeming with people listed sharply to its side near Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo, not far from where another boat carrying 176 Haitians was stopped in January.

Many of the migrants were in need of medical attention, according to a tweet sent by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Chief Agent Walter N. Slosar on Sunday night.

The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies rushed to help the group of migrants, which included women and children.

“Multiple agencies responded quickly & worked closely to protect a lot of lives today,” U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Jason Neiman tweeted Sunday night.

It was not immediately know how many people were taken to hospitals. Coast Guard images at the scene showed a large group of Haitians draped in towels on the shore.

Border Patrol officials said human smuggling is suspected and an investigation is continuing.

In the past week, the Coast Guard has stopped two other Haitian boats navigating near the Bahamas with dozens of migrants.

On Feb. 28, crews spotted a Haitian sailboat with 179 people aboard 30 miles (50 kilometers) off Andros Island, Bahamas. Last Friday, the Coast Guard stopped another Haitian sail vessel with 123 people, including 39 minors about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from Anguilla Cay, Bahamas.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A head on crash has closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 2, six miles east of Lincoln.
LSO: Road conditions contributed to deadly crash southeast of Lincoln
Merrick County Sheriff’s Office was called to a one vehicle rollover at Lone Tree Rd. and 15th...
Minors involved in vehicle rollover in Central City
A utility worker tends to a downed stoplight on Highway 69 in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday,...
Officials: 7 killed as tornado tore through central Iowa
A Nebraska State Trooper was struck and received minor injuries while responding to a motorist...
Trooper hit as NSP responds to dozens of weather-related incidents
Federal court sentences Omaha man for using 3D printer to make machine guns

Latest News

Kristen Kay Watts is accused of driving her vehicle intoxicated through several roadblocks...
Florida trooper seriously injured after stopping intoxicated woman from hitting runners, highway patrol says
FILE - Bill Cosby arrives for a sentencing hearing following his sexual assault conviction at...
Supreme Court won’t review decision that freed Bill Cosby
Robert Pattinson attends the world premiere of "The Batman" at Lincoln Center Josie Robertson...
Guest releases real bat during ‘The Batman’ screening as a prank, movie theater says
FILE - Secretary Pete Buttigieg is shown in this file photo. Buttigieg was joining Vice...
Public transit gets $3.7 billion to woo riders, adopt green fleets
Visitors walk outside the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Feb....
High court narrows reach of law targeting career criminals