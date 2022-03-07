Chilly Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monday will be milder, but still chilly and below average for early March. The warming trend is going to continue Tuesday. The middle part of the next week looks to be cold with a good chance of snow.

There is a chance of snow for much of Nebraska and Northern Kansas tonight into early Monday morning. Most of the area has the potential to see a trace to 1″ of snow. Parts of Southwest and Southeast Nebraska as well as Northeast Kansas could see 1 to 3″ of snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of Southern Nebraska and Northern Kansas tonight into early Monday Morning.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of the area tonight into early Monday. (KOLN)

Snowfall potential for Sunday night through Monday morning (KOLN)

Much, if not all, of Monday looks to be mostly sunny and a bit breezy. High temperatures will be in the mid 30s to low 40s. Winds should be northwest at 8 to 18 mph.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Tuesday will likely be one of the warmer days of the upcoming week. It is going to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs temperatures mainly in the low 40s to low 50s. Winds should be southwest at 8 to 18 mph.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

A cold front looks to move through the area Wednesday. Below average temperatures return for the middle of the upcoming week and remain through Saturday. An upper level trough should move through the Plains Wednesday and Thursday. There is a good chance of snow both days. It is too early to talk about exact snowfall accumulation potential at this time. However, it looks like at least light snowfall accumulation is possible.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.