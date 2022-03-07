Chinander highlights communication and urgency during spring practice

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska Defensive Coordinator Erik Chinander met with members of the media following Monday’s spring practice. Chinander discussed the importance of getting all players on the same page during spring practices.

“I think number one is just the communication,” Chinander said. “For some of these new guys the way that we practice things are moving pretty fast and furious. It is do I get lined up and then can I communicate with whoever I need whether it is linebackers to defensive line whether it is safety to safety or safety to corner or safety to outside linebacker. Whatever the case may be it is just getting your feet set in the ground and getting your eyes where you are supposed to be and being able to verbalize what your job is.”

Chinander spoke about the young defensive linemen and the sense of urgency they have displayed.

“There is a different urgency and also they are taking a huge workload,” he said. “At that position there is not a ton of depth right now just by sheer numbers so those guys are taking a ton of reps. I think it is good for them. It has been hard on them. They have been really tired and they have been gassed but it has been really good for them when we get a lot of reps and we get a lot of film to watch with those guys but they have had a sense of urgency.”

He was asked about the importance of hosting on-campus recruiting events for Nebraska.

“It is huge at Nebraska,” Chinander said. “When you can get a guy on campus and get him to Lincoln that is the biggest selling point we have just to be around the people available and to be in the stadium and to be in these facilities. Getting a guy on campus here is a make or a break deal.”

The Huskers will continue their spring practice on Wednesday. The annual red-white spring game is set for April, 9 at 1 p.m. (CT) with national television coverage by the Big Ten Network.

