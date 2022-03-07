Huskers upset #10 Wisconsin to end regular season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska traveled to Madison on Sunday to take on #10 Wisconsin to end the regular season. The Huskers defeated the Badgers 74-73.

Nebraska’s win over Wisconsin marked the fourth top-10 road win in program history and first since a 60-51 win over No. 9 Michigan State on Feb. 16, 2014. Nebraska has now won three straight road games for the first time since the 2017-18 season (at Rutgers, at Wisconsin, at Minnesota).

Alonzo Verge finished with 26 points, his sixth 20-point game of the year and 17th of his career. Verge also dished out six assists, raising his total to 160 for the season. He enters the Big Ten Tournament leading the conference in assists per game. He has 5-or-more assists in five of the last six games.

Nebraska overcame a 10-point second-half deficit, the second time this year NU rallied from double-digits.

Nebraska handed Wisconsin its second loss in games decided by six points or less. Prior to today, Wisconsin had won 15 straight games won by two possessions or less. NU was 0-2 one-possession games this season before Sunday’s win.

Derrick Walker finished with 15 points, one shy of his career high. He hit 7-of-11 shots from the field and added a team-high seven rebounds. It was his 17th double-figure game this season.

The Huskers will take on Northwestern in the first round of the Big Ten tournament.

