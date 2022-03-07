Jury selection begins for trial of teen accused of killing LPD investigator

COLUMBUS, Nebraska – Jury selection for the trial of a teenager accused of shooting and killing a Lincoln Police investigator is underway in Platte County.

Monday marked the start of the trial of Felipe Vazquez, 19. Vazquez was arrested after investigators say he shot and killed Luis “Mario” Herrera on August 26, 2020.

Vazquez, who was 17 at the time of the incident, allegedly shot Herrera near 33rd and Vine streets while police attempted to serve a warrant in connection to the March homicide of Edward Varejcka.

Herrera died from his injuries 12 days after the shooting.

The teen was then charged with first-degree murder in Lancaster County Court, but the trial was moved to Platte County. The court found that the extensive media coverage and publicity on the case would make it impossible for Vasquez to receive a fair trial in southeast Nebraska and it was moved to Columbus.

On Monday, the trial began with jury selection, which is expected to last throughout the day and into Tuesday. Opening arguments in the trial will take place on either Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday morning.

The jury trial is scheduled to last until March 23, and 10/11 NOW will have a reporter covering the story throughout.

