Lincoln non-profit collecting items to send to refugee camps in Poland

The Lincoln Orphan Grain Train collected donations to send to Ukrainians refugee camps in Poland.
The Lincoln Orphan Grain Train collected donations to send to Ukrainians refugee camps in Poland.
By Samantha Bernt
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A local nonprofit is bringing people together from around the Capitol City to help Ukrainians in need overseas.

The Lincoln Orphan Grain Train collected donations to send to Ukrainians refugee camps in Poland.

The nonprofit said it was told just three days ago that the Norfolk Orphan Grain Train was sending a plane to Poland to deliver supplies, and just days later, the group has received hundreds of donations of clothing, hygiene products and medical supplies.

“Somehow it got on to social media and we have had tremendous donations on Saturday and Sunday because the plane leaves next week. So yesterday we had students and their parents pack four pallets of diapers and feminine hygiene supplies and soap and medical dressings. There are 42 boxes on a pallet so over 160 boxes,” Kathy Carter, the secretary and treasurer of Lincoln Orphan Grain Train said. “This has been so amazing the amount of volunteers and the amount of donations. Lincoln is just so generous.we can’t be there but at least we can help meet some basic needs so it’s been amazing.”

Carter said over 160 boxes were packed yesterday and thinks by the end of Sunday, the amount of boxes sent to Poland will be nearly doubled.

