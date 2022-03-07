Advertisement

LPD investigating shed break-in at vacant LFR station

LPD File Photo
LPD File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a break-in at the old LFR station on 84th and South streets.

According to police, at 8 a.m. on Thursday, employees at Lincoln Water System noticed damage to a shed near the former Lincoln Fire and Rescue station off 84th and South Streets.

LPD said the station has been vacant for some time and investigators believe the burglar gained entry to the shed by kicking and hitting the exterior wall with a hammer, which was left behind.

Officers said a window on the shed was also found to have been forced open.

Police said Lincoln Water System employees verified the burglar damaged fiber cable and removed a switch.

Investigators estimate the loss at $50.00 but the damage to the structure is estimated at $970.00.

Anyone with information is encouraged to callLPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

