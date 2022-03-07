Advertisement

LTU emphasizing work zone safety

Throughout the country, there were over 39,000 work zone injuries and 135 worker fatalities in 2019.
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As Nebraskans inch closer to spring, you may have noticed more workers out on the roads. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities is warning drivers to take extra precaution.

LTU asks that when you’re driving through the work zone, limit distractions, pay closer attention and slow down. Nationwide in 2019, speeding was a factor in nearly a third of fatal crashes in work zones.

“Even though we have a full line of traffic, a lot of times we’re working right on that line,” Street Maintenance Supervisor, Travis Laughlin said, “If we can get the public to transverse through there a bit slower, a little bit more careful, everybody’s going to go home at the end of the day to their families.”

Throughout the country, there were over 39,000 work zone injuries and 135 worker fatalities in 2019. LTU gives these tips for keeping workers and drivers safe.

  • Slow down. The lowered speeds are there for a reason.
  • Maintain extra following space and be prepared to stop.
  • Keep an eye out for road workers and flag crews; they will have signs and signals to keep drivers informed.
  • Stay up to date on weather and road conditions using Nebraska’s 511 system.

“It might seem like an inconvenience while we’re out there, while we have the street closed, but we’re doing it to provide a better service for you,” Laughlin said, “We’re still individuals who work on the street with cars flying 45 miles an hour and it’s very dangerous, but we do as much as possible to keep our guys safe. We hope the people will take that into account and help us be as safe as possible.”

Keep in mind work zone crashes, injuries and fatalities are all avoidable. The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities website has updated information on what projects are happening now and in the near future.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A head on crash has closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 2, six miles east of Lincoln.
LSO: Road conditions contributed to deadly crash southeast of Lincoln
Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash at 40th Street and Highway 2 Monday morning.
Serious crash at 40th Street and Highway 2 in Lincoln
Merrick County Sheriff’s Office was called to a one vehicle rollover at Lone Tree Rd. and 15th...
Minors involved in vehicle rollover in Central City
A utility worker tends to a downed stoplight on Highway 69 in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday,...
Officials: 7 killed as tornado tore through central Iowa
A Nebraska State Trooper was struck and received minor injuries while responding to a motorist...
Trooper hit as NSP responds to dozens of weather-related incidents

Latest News

Highs On Tuesday
Tuesday Forecast: Better enjoy the nicest day of the week...
A Nebraska State Patrol cruiser with lights on.
Search Warrants Lead to Arrest in Primrose
Shooting outside Des Moines High School
3 teens in critical condition, multiple injured in shooting outside Des Moines High School
The Nebraska Department of Agriculture in conjunction with the United States Department of...
Highly pathogenic avian influenza detected in wild bird in Nebraska
LPD File Photo
LPD investigating shed break-in at vacant LFR station