LTU emphasizing work zone safety

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As Nebraskans inch closer to spring, you may have noticed more workers out on the roads. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities is warning drivers to take extra precaution.

LTU asks that when you’re driving through the work zone, limit distractions, pay closer attention and slow down. Nationwide in 2019, speeding was a factor in nearly a third of fatal crashes in work zones.

“Even though we have a full line of traffic, a lot of times we’re working right on that line,” Street Maintenance Supervisor, Travis Laughlin said, “If we can get the public to transverse through there a bit slower, a little bit more careful, everybody’s going to go home at the end of the day to their families.”

Throughout the country, there were over 39,000 work zone injuries and 135 worker fatalities in 2019. LTU gives these tips for keeping workers and drivers safe.

Slow down. The lowered speeds are there for a reason.

Maintain extra following space and be prepared to stop.

Keep an eye out for road workers and flag crews; they will have signs and signals to keep drivers informed.

Stay up to date on weather and road conditions using Nebraska’s 511 system

“It might seem like an inconvenience while we’re out there, while we have the street closed, but we’re doing it to provide a better service for you,” Laughlin said, “We’re still individuals who work on the street with cars flying 45 miles an hour and it’s very dangerous, but we do as much as possible to keep our guys safe. We hope the people will take that into account and help us be as safe as possible.”

Keep in mind work zone crashes, injuries and fatalities are all avoidable. The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities website has updated information on what projects are happening now and in the near future.

