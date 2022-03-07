Advertisement

Man gets 3 years in prison for buying $57,000 Pokémon card with COVID relief loan

Vinath Oudomsine agreed to forfeit his collectable Pokemon trading card as part of his sentence.
Vinath Oudomsine agreed to forfeit his collectable Pokemon trading card as part of his sentence.(Business Wire/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBLIN, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia man has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for illegally obtaining a coronavirus relief loan and using more than $57,000 of it to buy a Pokémon card.

Acting U.S. Attorney David Estes said Monday that Vinath Oudomsine of Dublin, Georgia, agreed to forfeit the collectable “Charizard” trading card as part of his sentence.

The 31-year-old man pleaded guilty in October to a single count of wire fraud.

Prosecutors said Oudomsine submitted false information to the U.S. Small Business Administration last year while applying for a COVID-19 relief loan. They say he received an $85,000 loan, and spent more than half of it on the Pokémon trading card.

Oudomsine was also fined $10,000, ordered to pay restitution of $85,000, and ordered to serve three years of supervised release after completion of his three-year prison term.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A head on crash has closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 2, six miles east of Lincoln.
LSO: Road conditions contributed to deadly crash southeast of Lincoln
Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash at 40th Street and Highway 2 Monday morning.
Serious crash at 40th Street and Highway 2 in Lincoln
Merrick County Sheriff’s Office was called to a one vehicle rollover at Lone Tree Rd. and 15th...
Minors involved in vehicle rollover in Central City
A utility worker tends to a downed stoplight on Highway 69 in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday,...
Officials: 7 killed as tornado tore through central Iowa
A Nebraska State Trooper was struck and received minor injuries while responding to a motorist...
Trooper hit as NSP responds to dozens of weather-related incidents

Latest News

Loved ones say several people, including children, died in a suspected Russian airstrike March...
Crisis deepens, Ukraine accuses Moscow of ‘medieval’ tactics
Video released by the Florida Highway Patrol shows the moment a suspected intoxicated driver...
WATCH: Florida Highway Patrol dashcam shows trooper stop suspected drunk driver in head-on collision
A kidney transplant patient searches for a second donor after losing an organ in a car crash...
North Carolina man loses donated kidney in car crash on the way from hospital
Police said there were multiple shooting victims outside a Des Moines, Iowa, high school.
Multiple shooting victims outside Iowa high school; 3 teens in critical condition
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley is suspended through at least the 2022 season for...
Falcons WR Ridley suspended for ‘22 for bets on NFL games