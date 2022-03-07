Nebraska prisons see bump in applications following pay increase

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Ricketts praises a pay increase that he says has eased the staffing burden at Nebraska prisons.

In a press conference Monday, Gov. Ricketts discussed several initiatives to hire and retain staff at state prisons.

One initiative was the recent pay increase for Department of Correctional Services staff.

Approved in 2021, the agreement between the state and a corrections staff union gives an $8-an-hour pay increase and provides double-time pay for overtime.

Ricketts praises the pay increase for a recent surge in applications for the Department of Corrections. In 2021, they received an average of 34 applications a week. In 2022, they’ve seen an average of 96 applications a week - nearly triple the number of applications compared to last year.

The Department of Correctional Services says they have also reduced their staff vacancies significantly. In 2021, the agency was at 427 vacancies. In 2022, they are at 206 vacancies.

Since December, the agency has hired 267 staff members, 118 of which were from out-of-state.

Despite the new hires, the state still has three facilities under emergency staffing operations: Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, Nebraska State Penitentiary, and the Reception and Treatment Center.

Another initiative discussed was a partnership with the state and Peru State College to develop a new scholarship program for criminal justice majors. In the program, students can emphasize in corrections leadership, giving them opportunities to get hands-on experience with the Department of Correctional Services.

The initiative began in 2020 when Gov. Ricketts recommended a budget allocation to the Nebraska legislature to fund the program.

The funding was approved and the program is already taking applications for its first classes.

According to Nebraska Department of Corrections Director Scott Frakes, the program is a long-term investment in the Department of Correctional Services.

“Here we have a program that wasn’t designed to bring staff into corrections,” Frakes said. “It truly had a mission to provide people the opportunity to complete a four-year degree in criminal justice and then use that degree to become the next generation of leaders in this agency.”

