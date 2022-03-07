NReport Podcast: A Huskers Winning Streak!

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Listen to the latest NReport Podcast episode from March 7: A Huskers Winning Streak!

Nebraska Men close B1G play with three straight road wins. Why the winning streak is makes Coach Hoiberg a little “sick” as the team heads to B1G Tournament Play. Kevin Sjuts returns from Indianapolis to talk about the Women’s run. Nebraska Baseball pitching is back on track.

You can listen below or anywhere you listen to podcasts including Apple, Google, or Spotify - just search “huskers” or “nreport”. If you like what you hear, please subscribe and leave a review.

The NReport Podcast is your weekly look at Nebraska Huskers Athletics from the #1 sports team in Lincoln. You’ll hear weekly analysis, insight, predictions, and exclusive interviews with current and former Husker athletes and staff. Available anywhere you listen to podcasts, just search “nreport or “huskers”.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.