Sarpy County wants to honor Cpl. Daegan Page with street sign

(PHOTO: The family of Daegan Page)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In honor of fallen Omaha Marine Cpl. Daegan Page, the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners wants to assign parts of the road with his name.

The commissioners want to have an honorary designation “Cpl. Daegan Page Street” starting around Gertrude Street from 157th and Emiline Streets to South 162nd Avenue and Harrison Streets according to the release.

“We owe our deepest respects to those who serve our country, and Cpl. Page paid the ultimate price,” said County Board Chairman Don Kelly. “Because of his sacrifice, and his family’s ties to Sarpy County, we wanted to honor Cpl. Page and his family in a permanent way to help preserve his memory.”

There will be a vote by the board on a resolution to have the Cpl. Daegan Page Street during their Tuesday meeting March 8 around 3 p.m. at the Sarpy County Boardroom.

Officials say there’s a possibility for a street sign unveiling later this spring.

