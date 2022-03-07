Search Warrants Lead to Arrest in Primrose

NORFOLK, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with Nebraska State Patrol Troop Areas B and C, along with the Trident Task Force, conducted two search warrants Friday and have arrested a man after locating multiple controlled substances at his residence and business in Primrose and Spalding.

Friday morning, March 4, investigators served a search warrant at the residence of 1320 255th Street in Primrose. Another search warrant took place at a business at 150 South Chestnut Street in Spalding. During the searches, investigators located 6 firearms, 20 grams of methamphetamine, smaller amounts of cocaine, marijuana, mushrooms, drug paraphernalia and cash.

The resident and business owner, Robert Kleffner Jr., 53, was arrested for possession of controlled substance in Greeley County and possession with intent to deliver in Boone County. Kleffner was lodged in Boone County Corrections.

