Advertisement

Search Warrants Lead to Arrest in Primrose

A Nebraska State Patrol cruiser with lights on.
A Nebraska State Patrol cruiser with lights on.(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with Nebraska State Patrol Troop Areas B and C, along with the Trident Task Force, conducted two search warrants Friday and have arrested a man after locating multiple controlled substances at his residence and business in Primrose and Spalding.

Friday morning, March 4, investigators served a search warrant at the residence of 1320 255th Street in Primrose. Another search warrant took place at a business at 150 South Chestnut Street in Spalding. During the searches, investigators located 6 firearms, 20 grams of methamphetamine, smaller amounts of cocaine, marijuana, mushrooms, drug paraphernalia and cash.

The resident and business owner, Robert Kleffner Jr., 53, was arrested for possession of controlled substance in Greeley County and possession with intent to deliver in Boone County. Kleffner was lodged in Boone County Corrections.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A head on crash has closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 2, six miles east of Lincoln.
LSO: Road conditions contributed to deadly crash southeast of Lincoln
Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash at 40th Street and Highway 2 Monday morning.
Serious crash at 40th Street and Highway 2 in Lincoln
Merrick County Sheriff’s Office was called to a one vehicle rollover at Lone Tree Rd. and 15th...
Minors involved in vehicle rollover in Central City
A utility worker tends to a downed stoplight on Highway 69 in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday,...
Officials: 7 killed as tornado tore through central Iowa
A Nebraska State Trooper was struck and received minor injuries while responding to a motorist...
Trooper hit as NSP responds to dozens of weather-related incidents

Latest News

Highs On Tuesday
Tuesday Forecast: Better enjoy the nicest day of the week...
Shooting outside Des Moines High School
3 teens in critical condition, multiple injured in shooting outside Des Moines High School
The Nebraska Department of Agriculture in conjunction with the United States Department of...
Highly pathogenic avian influenza detected in wild bird in Nebraska
LPD File Photo
LPD investigating shed break-in at vacant LFR station