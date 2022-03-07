Advertisement

Serious crash at 40th Street and Highway 2 in Lincoln

SCENE VIDEO: 40th & Highway 2 crash
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Emergency crews were on the scene of a crash at 40th Street and Highway 2 Monday morning.

As of 11:45 a.m., police reported that 40th street and Highway 2 were both open in all directions.

LPD cautioned drivers to be careful while driving in that area as cleanup crews finished on-scene.

A 10/11 reporter on scene said it appeared that a semi and an SUV were involved in the crash. An ambulance transported two people from the crash site.

Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

Federal court sentences Omaha man for using 3D printer to make machine guns

