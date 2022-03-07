Sunny and cold Monday afternoon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure will move into the Central Plains on Monday bringing sunny skies and chilly temperatures. We will see a brief warm up on Tuesday before cold, Arctic air moves in on Wednesday and Thursday. It appears that there will be a good chance for accumulating snow Wednesday and Thursday.

Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly for Monday afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s with a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Below average temperatures on Monday. (1011 Weather)

Mostly clear and cold Monday night into Tuesday morning. Lows in the upper teens.

Cold Monday Night. (1011 Weather)

Mostly to partly sunny and not as cold Tuesday afternoon. Highs in the Lincoln area will be in the lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Warmer temperatures expected, especially in southeast Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly cloudy and colder on Wednesday with a chance for rain and snow late in the day. Highs in the upper 30s.

Colder temperatures on Wednesday. (1011 Weather)

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for parts of central and western Nebraska for Wednesday morning until Noon on Thursday. Heavy snow will be possible in this area.

Winter Storm Watch Wednesday Morning Until Noon on Thursday. (1011 Weather)

Very cold temperatures expected on Thursday and Friday with a good chance for snow in the Lincoln area Wednesday night and Thursday. Milder temperatures expected by Sunday.

Cold with snow likely Wednesday night and Thursday. Warmer by Sunday. (1011 Weather)

