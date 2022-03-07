Advertisement

Tuesday Forecast: Better enjoy the nicest day of the week...

By Ken Siemek
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Tuesday should turn out to be a decent day...but it won’t take long before our next snow chance enters the picture...

Light snow covered much of the region from Sunday night-into-Monday morning...slowing the morning commute for some. Snowfall amounts were generally quite light...with 1-2″ in spots...and some isolated higher amounts in others. Here’s a look at some of the representative numbers form around the area...including the 1″ report from the Lincoln airport...and the 2″ measured here at the 10-11 studio at 40th and W street in Lincoln.

Snowfall Reports
Snowfall Reports(KOLN)

Clear...quiet...and chilly conditions are expected tonight with lows mainly in the teens.

Tuesday Morning Lows
Tuesday Morning Lows(KOLN)

High temperatures on Tuesday will rebound a bit...especially in south central and southeastern Nebraska...but it will be cooler in the north and west...and those “cooler” readings will spread across the region for the second-half of the work week.

Highs On Tuesday
Highs On Tuesday(KOLN)

Another winter weather system is expected to bring much of 10-11 Country snow again Wednesday...Wednesday night...and into Thursday. This low pressure area has the “potential” to drop more significant snow for much of the area over that period. That latest snow chance will also usher in the return to colder temperatures for Wednesday...Thursday...Friday...and Saturday. It’s a little early for specifics when it comes to possible snowfall “totals” from this next weather-maker...please stay tuned for forecast updates as the week goes along.

Skycast Wednesday 8pm
Skycast Wednesday 8pm(KOLN)
Skycast 8am Thursday
Skycast 8am Thursday(KOLN)
Snowfall Potential Wednesday-Thursday
Snowfall Potential Wednesday-Thursday(KOLN)

Our latest 7-Day Outlook includes the return to winter for the middle of the work week...followed by a significant warm-up to more spring-like conditions by Sunday-Monday.

7-Day Outlook
7-Day Outlook(KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

