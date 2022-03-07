Advertisement

Woman arrested for reportedly stealing mail in NW Lincoln

Undreia Garza
Undreia Garza(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a woman they believe stole mail from homeowners in northwest Lincoln.

On Saturday, around 3:15 p.m., LPD said a 40-year-old man found mail missing from his mailbox off W Harvest Drive and NW 10th Street, after he was alerted by a USPS mail carrier that his mailbox was open.

Related: LPD sees increase in mail stolen from mailboxes

LPD said the mail carrier also noticed a blue sedan with tinted windows driving in the area, around the time she saw the open mailbox.

According to police, around 3:30 p.m., a 62-year-old woman in the same neighborhood also found mail had been stolen from her mailbox.

Police said this victim had sensitive credit card information enclosed in the stolen mail and soon found someone had been using her credit card information to attempt a money transfer. LPD said that transaction was roughly $62.

LPD said one of the names involved in the money transfer attempt was Undreia Garza.

Around 4:00 p.m., officers said they located 31-year-old Undreia Garza near N 9th Street and Cornhusker Highway, seated in a blue Mazda Protégé that matched the description given by the mail carrier.

LPD said responding officers saw some of the mail stolen from the 40-year-old victim in the vehicle and officers conducted a probable cause search.

According to police, during the search officers found 16.1 grams of methamphetamine, several forged checks, blank checks, as well as a printer and laptop that had been used to create the forged checks.

Garza was arrested and is facing possession of a controlled substance charges and criminal possession of more than four financial transaction devices charges.

According to police, from January 2022 to February 28th, 2022 there were 32 reported mail thefts. LPD said the five year average from 2017 to 2021 is eight.

LPD said 80-percent of mailbox thefts happen when the victim had placed mail in the mailbox with the ‘flag’ up.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A head on crash has closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 2, six miles east of Lincoln.
LSO: Road conditions contributed to deadly crash southeast of Lincoln
Merrick County Sheriff’s Office was called to a one vehicle rollover at Lone Tree Rd. and 15th...
Minors involved in vehicle rollover in Central City
A utility worker tends to a downed stoplight on Highway 69 in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday,...
Officials: 7 killed as tornado tore through central Iowa
A Nebraska State Trooper was struck and received minor injuries while responding to a motorist...
Trooper hit as NSP responds to dozens of weather-related incidents
Federal court sentences Omaha man for using 3D printer to make machine guns

Latest News

LPD File Photo
LPD investigating shed break-in at vacant LFR station
Felipe Vazquez is on trial for the first degree murder of LPD Investigator Mario Herrera.
Jury selection begins for trial of teen accused of killing LPD investigator
A head on crash has closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 2, six miles east of Lincoln.
LSO: Road conditions contributed to deadly crash southeast of Lincoln
Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash at 40th Street and Highway 2 Monday morning.
Serious crash at 40th Street and Highway 2 in Lincoln