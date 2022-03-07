Woman arrested for reportedly stealing mail in NW Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a woman they believe stole mail from homeowners in northwest Lincoln.

On Saturday, around 3:15 p.m., LPD said a 40-year-old man found mail missing from his mailbox off W Harvest Drive and NW 10th Street, after he was alerted by a USPS mail carrier that his mailbox was open.

LPD said the mail carrier also noticed a blue sedan with tinted windows driving in the area, around the time she saw the open mailbox.

According to police, around 3:30 p.m., a 62-year-old woman in the same neighborhood also found mail had been stolen from her mailbox.

Police said this victim had sensitive credit card information enclosed in the stolen mail and soon found someone had been using her credit card information to attempt a money transfer. LPD said that transaction was roughly $62.

LPD said one of the names involved in the money transfer attempt was Undreia Garza.

Around 4:00 p.m., officers said they located 31-year-old Undreia Garza near N 9th Street and Cornhusker Highway, seated in a blue Mazda Protégé that matched the description given by the mail carrier.

LPD said responding officers saw some of the mail stolen from the 40-year-old victim in the vehicle and officers conducted a probable cause search.

According to police, during the search officers found 16.1 grams of methamphetamine, several forged checks, blank checks, as well as a printer and laptop that had been used to create the forged checks.

Garza was arrested and is facing possession of a controlled substance charges and criminal possession of more than four financial transaction devices charges.

According to police, from January 2022 to February 28th, 2022 there were 32 reported mail thefts. LPD said the five year average from 2017 to 2021 is eight.

LPD said 80-percent of mailbox thefts happen when the victim had placed mail in the mailbox with the ‘flag’ up.

