Brief warm up Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures on Tuesday will be a little warmer with highs returning to seasonal readings. A cold front will move across Nebraska through out the day and should move through the Lincoln area late this afternoon and evening. It will be colder on Wednesday with snow developing in western Nebraska Wednesday morning and then spreading east and south through out the day. The best chance of snow in the Lincoln area will be Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Thursday and Friday will be cold and blustery.

Winter Storm Watch for parts of south central and western Nebraska Wednesday into Thursday. Heavy snow will be possible in this area.

Areas of heavy snow and wind in the Watch area Wednesday and Thursday. (1011 Weather)

Snowfall potential Wednesday through Thursday across Nebraska.

Heaviest snow will be in southern and parts of western Nebraska. Best chance of snow in the Lincoln area will be Wednesday night into Thursday morning. (1011 Weather)

Mostly to partly sunny, breezy and not as chilly with highs around 50 degrees Tuesday afternoon. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times.

Not as cold Tuesday in southern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly cloudy and cold Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chilly overnight temperatures. (1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy and colder for Wednesday. There will be a chance for a few flurries or snow showers Wednesday afternoon in the Lincoln area. Highs in the lower 30s with a cold north wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Much colder on Wednesday. (1011 Weather)

Snow likely Wednesday night and Thursday morning, tapering off to flurries Thursday afternoon. It will be cold and blustery with highs in the mid 20s. Friday will be cold with some sunshine.

The weekend will be warmer, especially on Sunday. Milder temperatures for much of next week.

Below average temperatures for the second half of the week. Above average temperatures next week. (1011 Weather)

