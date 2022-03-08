Creating art in rural Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We caught up with Jeremy Hansen recently. He’s a well-known artist that creates his works at the family farm not far from Bertrand where he also has a unique gallery.

“In the gallery, we have a nice slice of my style, from when it started 25 years ago, to what it is now,” Hansen said. “When I started, it was abstracted floral. If you can imagine the canyons out here, where you see the sunflowers, and the sun, the background. If you were to just focus on the hillside, and blur your eyes a little, that’s a bit of what my style was like originally. I started in college, and did normal landscapes. I began splattering flowers in the foreground, and one day thought the idea was the coolest part of the painting. I took the splatter, and blew it up to a microscopic view of a natural landscape.”

“The old stuff is a lot of movement and motion,” Hansen said. “You can see the expressionistic view of the flowers. But when I opened the gallery, I started working with pictures of cows. I was thinking, how can I take a cow and make it artistic and interesting, but have it be a cow? I started laying down the paint, and started splattering the same ideas as my old stuff, and I came up with a couple of cows for a couple of people who wanted them. Those people liked them, so I just kept going. I did horses, hunting-type animals like deer, ducks, pheasants, and from there, I took the idea and moved it into mundane things like toys I got as a kid, or comic book characters. I’ve even been painting tractors.”

Not only does Hansen show his new and older styles at the gallery, he also has a sculpture garden just to the north of the building. “What I do is find metal parts, and weld them together,” Hansen said. “The garden is a nice walk, where you can go through the path, and see metal sculptures. Some are made from hay rings for cows, and I try to make them more artistic.”

If you’d like to check out the gallery, it’s open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays in Bertrand. If the gallery is closed, Jeremy’s number is on the door, and he’s happy to come and open the gallery if he’s around. Be sure to check out some of the other great boutiques and stores you can find on main street in downtown Bertrand when you go there.

